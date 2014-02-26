Feb 26 Raymond James Financial Inc's wealth management unit said on Wednesday that it hired two veteran advisers from Wells Fargo as senior vice presidents of investments.

The advisers, Ann Fleming and Thomas Turnbaugh, will join Raymond James & Associates Inc's Bartlett, Illinois office. They managed about $140 million in client assets at Wells Fargo and had annual production in excess of $1 million.

Wells Fargo could not be reached for comment on the departures.

Turnbaugh, a 35-year veteran of the industry, has previously worked with Prudential Securities and Merrill Lynch.

Fleming began her financial services career in Chicago in 1991 with Prudential Securities, which later became Wachovia and then Wells Fargo.