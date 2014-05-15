BRIEF-Trading in Akbank resumed after 10 pct sharp rise in stock price
* Istanbul Stock Exchange suspended trading in shares of Akbank after stock price increases suddenly by 10 percent
May 15 Raymond James Financial Inc's broker-dealer unit hired two advisers from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit for its Ocala, Florida office.
Jeffery Tomaszewski and Gary Rigby have been with Merrill Lynch for almost three decades and have managed more than $280 million in client assets and had about $1.6 million in annual fees and commissions.
Merrill Lynch was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* New dividend is an increase of 5.3 percent compared to a common stock dividend of $0.19 per share declared in same period in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)