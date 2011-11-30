* Raymond James hires 6 new advisers
* Manager says firm is in "expansion mode"
* New hires this month managed at least $700 mln in assets
By Ashley Lau
Nov 30 Raymond James is bolstering its adviser
ranks by recruiting out of Wall Street's biggest firms, most
recently with the addition of six new hires from Wells Fargo
and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
The St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm said on Wednesday
that advisers Paul Zirakian, Lance Powers, Nan Bonfield, Brenda
D'Arville and Albert Ray joined Raymond James in Florida from
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. In Missouri, the firm hired
adviser John Fagan from Wells Fargo Advisors.
"We're growing at a very rapid pace," St. Louis-based
manager Michael O'Meara, who oversees Raymond James offices in
the region, said in an interview. "We're in expansion mode. We
have a really great opportunity with a lot of dislocation from
a lot of our competitors."
Raymond James earlier this month brought on board three
advisers from UBS and two from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
With the six new additions, it has added at least $700 million
in new client assets this month, based on the combined amounts
managed by the advisers at their previous firms.
Zirakian, one of the five advisers who joined Raymond James
in Florida, had been with Citigroup since the early
1990s. He said he first considered the move after Citi's Smith
Barney combined with Morgan Stanley's wealth division in 2009,
in a joint venture which gave Morgan Stanley a 51
percent majority in the combined firm.
"The catalyst was the merger between Citigroup and Morgan
Stanley," Zirakian said. "The changes really started taking
place and the writing on the wall was that we should start
looking at other opportunities."
Zirakian referred to changes in adviser compensation and
subsequent increases in fees to his existing client base at his
previous firm. He linked the fee hikes at larger firms to the
need to raise capital to pay for risky loan losses.
"It was really important to find a company that had a
management culture that didn't take those types of risks," he
said.
TWO CHANNEL ATTRACTION
Zirakian said he and his team considered the major
borkerage, regional and independent routes, and eventually
chose Raymond James, which offers both an employee
broker-dealer channel, as well as an independent broker-dealer
channel.
"One of the benefits was that this could in the future be
the way to go the independent route," said Zirakian, who joined
Raymond James' employee broker-dealer channel. "But we can
reduce financial risks by starting on this side."
Financial services recruiter Rich Schwarzkopf said the
opportunity to eventually go into the independent space has
been an attractive draw for advisers.
"They're one of the few firms that has those two channels,"
he said. "They can say, 'look, you can join our employee
platform and then switch over to the independent side without
switching firms, without the hassle.'"
The UBS team and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney team that
Raymond James hired earlier this month both joined in the
independent channel.
Raymond James, as of Sept. 30, had 3,193 U.S.-based
advisers in its independent broker-dealer channel and 1,311
U.S.-based advisers in its employee broker-dealer channel.
The six new hires announced this week all joined the latter
channel.
Fagan, who joined Raymond James in Missouri, managed $206
million in client assets at Wells Fargo and last year produced
more than $900,000 in revenue.
Zirakian and his team managed more than $150 million in
client assets at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and last year
produced $1.7 million in revenue.