Feb 13 Raymond James Financial Inc has named a new head for its investment adviser division as the firm looks to grow the business and expand its presence in the market for fee-based advisers.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm said on Monday that Bill Van Law, a nine-year Raymond James veteran and former Merrill Lynch adviser, has taken the helm of the firm's Registered Investment Advisor, or RIA, private client business.

"The opportunity to grow is significant," Van Law said in an interview. "When we looked at the independent side of the business, we attracted more top-end independent wirehouse teams than any other firm out there."

Van Law estimated about 75 to 80 percent of experienced recruits come to Raymond James from the biggest U.S. brokerages.

Raymond James' Investment Advisor Division, its RIA business, emerged as a subsidiary under Raymond James Financial Services, the firm's independent broker-dealer division. Advisers joining Raymond James in the United States often join either that independent channel or Raymond James & Associates, the firm's traditional employee broker-dealer channel.

Approximately 1,300 U.S.-based advisers are part of this group, which has more than $85 billion in assets under management. On the independent side, the firm has about 3,200 U.S.-based advisers with $143 billion in client assets.

Van Law said the company plans to grow out the RIA business, which currently has about 250 advisers, to create a third domestic channel. Advisers in the RIA division manage about $7 billion in client assets.

Van Law, who started his career at Merrill Lynch and worked there for nearly two decades, said his experience as an adviser at Merrill has helped him both manage and recruit advisers coming from the nation's biggest brokerages.

"I understand the wirehouse mindset and understand the frustrations," he said.

Doubling the size of Raymond James' RIA division over the next 18 months is among Van Law's goals. Raymond James said in December it added advisers handling combined assets of $410 million to its RIA division. Those advisers joined in New York, Missouri and Kentucky.

"Most people going into the RIA space are huge producers, big teams, and it makes sense because they're a smart fit," said Rich Schwarzkopf, a New York-based financial services recruiter.

Entering the fee-based RIA business, which can have a higher payout for advisers, has attracted a lot of bigger producers with an already sizeable book of business, he said.