March 16 Raymond James Financial Inc
has added a veteran Merrill Lynch adviser to its
independent division in Tennessee, its second big adviser
recruitment in the region this year.
Evans Peay, 45, joined Raymond James in Clarksville,
Tennessee last month after roughly 15 years at Merrill, where he
managed $92 million in client assets. Peay was also a manager
for part of his time at Merrill, which was later purchased by
Bank of America Corp in 2009.
Peay said he decided to become an independent adviser after
changes in the industry following the 2008 financial crisis
prompted him to re-evaluate his old firm.
"I felt that I could better determine how to manage
relationships with my clients than a corporation located in
another city," Peay said in an interview on Friday. "I wanted
the flexibility and freedom to determine what is best for my
clients."
He said he chose Raymond James' independent division because
of the firm's financial strength and stability.
"They have a pretty nice footprint across the country, yet
there's still a very personal feel," he said.
Raymond James Financial, which has both independent and
employee broker-dealer divisions in the United States, has
roughly 5,400 financial advisers in its network and a total of
$281 billion in client assets.
Raymond James also added three other veteran advisers last
month from Merrill Lynch in Brentwood, Tennessee, just an hour
outside of Clarksville. Those advisers, also joining the
independent division, managed more than $140 million in client
assets.
The St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm has now added at
least nine experienced advisers since the start of the new year,
based on moves tracked by Reuters. Those advisers managed more
than $1 billion in client assets at their previous firms.