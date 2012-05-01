May 1 Raymond James Financial Inc estimates its acquisition of Morgan Keegan will boost its revenue by $815 million and increase earnings by $125 million, the brokerage and investment bank told investors in closed-door presentations Tuesday.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based brokerage also said it added 980 Morgan Keegan advisers, giving Raymond James a total 5,512 employed and independent-contractor advisers in the United States, according to the slides.

Including brokerage units in the UK and Canada, Raymond James has a total of 6,147 advisers and $326 billion of client assets, according to the company's most detailed disclosures to date since it announced plans to acquire the regional brokerage in January.

The $1.2 billion takeover, financed with new stock and debt, was completed on April 2.

Raymond James did not let the public listen to these presentations live, and webcast replays will not be available until Wednesday, a spokesman said. Company officials participating in the annual "analyst day" were not immediately available to comment.

Raymond James' revenue forecast assumes about 20 percent overlap between the two firms, while the earnings estimate is based on 15 percent margins.

That $815 million boost is significant compared with Raymond James' $4.4 billion in fiscal 2011, which ended Sept. 30.

Morgan Keegan advisers, meanwhile, are expected to be fully integrated into Raymond James' broker-dealer unit by February, according to the slides. Previously the company said only it expected to combine the broker units within a year.

The firm also had previously said that 98 percent of the Morgan Keegan it extended offers to agreed to stay with Raymond James, but until now had not revealed a hard number.

Raymond James also estimates that pretax earnings would rise by $110 million - nearly the equivalent of a Morgan Keegan - if benchmark interest rates rose by 1 percentage point. Razor thin rates have weighed on interest income, and brokerage returns, since the 2008 financial crisis.