May 1 Raymond James Financial Inc
estimates its acquisition of Morgan Keegan will boost its
revenue by $815 million and increase earnings by $125 million,
the brokerage and investment bank told investors in closed-door
presentations Tuesday.
The St. Petersburg, Florida-based brokerage also said it
added 980 Morgan Keegan advisers, giving Raymond James a total
5,512 employed and independent-contractor advisers in the United
States, according to the slides.
Including brokerage units in the UK and Canada, Raymond
James has a total of 6,147 advisers and $326 billion of client
assets, according to the company's most detailed disclosures to
date since it announced plans to acquire the regional brokerage
in January.
The $1.2 billion takeover, financed with new stock and debt,
was completed on April 2.
Raymond James did not let the public listen to these
presentations live, and webcast replays will not be available
until Wednesday, a spokesman said. Company officials
participating in the annual "analyst day" were not immediately
available to comment.
Raymond James' revenue forecast assumes about 20 percent
overlap between the two firms, while the earnings estimate is
based on 15 percent margins.
That $815 million boost is significant compared with Raymond
James' $4.4 billion in fiscal 2011, which ended Sept. 30.
Morgan Keegan advisers, meanwhile, are expected to be fully
integrated into Raymond James' broker-dealer unit by February,
according to the slides. Previously the company said only it
expected to combine the broker units within a year.
The firm also had previously said that 98 percent of the
Morgan Keegan it extended offers to agreed to stay with Raymond
James, but until now had not revealed a hard number.
Raymond James also estimates that pretax earnings would rise
by $110 million - nearly the equivalent of a Morgan Keegan - if
benchmark interest rates rose by 1 percentage point. Razor thin
rates have weighed on interest income, and brokerage returns,
since the 2008 financial crisis.