March 17 Raymond James Financial Inc's
brokerage unit said on Monday that it hired two advisers from
Morgan Stanley for its Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida office.
The advisers, David Huffman and Aimee Boggs, had managed
more than $180 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley and
had more than $1.3 million in annual fees and commissions.
Morgan Stanley could not be immediately reached for comment.
Boggs began her financial services career with Ernst and
Whinney and has also served as vice-president of wealth
management for Citigroup Global Markets.
Huffman began his career as an investment representative for
Edward Jones in 2001 and served as a vice-president and branch
manager for A.G. Edwards from 2004-2007.