April 30 Raymond James Financial Inc's brokerage unit said on Wednesday that it hired two advisers from Wells Fargo & Co to open a new Santa Barbara office of Raymond James & Associates.

The advisers, David Neunuebel and Lisa Barrantes, had managed more than $80 million in client assets at Wells Fargo and had about $950,000 in annual fees and commissions.

Neunuebel began his financial services career with Prudential Insurance and then worked at Dean Witter, which became Morgan Stanley.

Barrantes began her financial services career with Thomson McKinnon Securities and later joined A.G. Edwards.

A Wells Fargo spokeswoman said she could not immediately comment on the departures. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)