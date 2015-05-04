May 4 Raymond James & Associates Private Client Group, employee broker-dealer unit of Raymond James Financial Inc, hired three complex managers from UBS Group AG and Wells Fargo & Co.

Judson Potter comes from UBS, where he was most recently responsible for overseeing over 40 advisers with $4.5 billion in client assets under management.

Gary Sievewright and Christopher Leavy join from Wells Fargo Advisors.

While Sievewright was responsible for 95 advisers and client assets of over $8 billion at Wells, Leavy managed over 65 advisers with about $5 billion in assets.

Wells Fargo only confirmed the departure of Sievewright. UBS declined to comment.

(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)