BRIEF-Olympia Financial Group announces Q1 revenue $10.71 mln
* Olympia Financial Group Inc. announces first quarter results
May 4 Raymond James & Associates Private Client Group, employee broker-dealer unit of Raymond James Financial Inc, hired three complex managers from UBS Group AG and Wells Fargo & Co.
Judson Potter comes from UBS, where he was most recently responsible for overseeing over 40 advisers with $4.5 billion in client assets under management.
Gary Sievewright and Christopher Leavy join from Wells Fargo Advisors.
While Sievewright was responsible for 95 advisers and client assets of over $8 billion at Wells, Leavy managed over 65 advisers with about $5 billion in assets.
Wells Fargo only confirmed the departure of Sievewright. UBS declined to comment.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
* Olympia Financial Group Inc. announces first quarter results
SYDNEY, May 12 Australia's strong fiscal position underpins its triple-A rating and stable outlook, although the government may have underestimated future deficits in its budget projections, credit rating agency Moody's said on Friday.