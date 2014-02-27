China stocks head for worst week in 2017 amid tighter regulation; Hong Kong rebounds
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
Feb 27 J.P. Morgan Chase & Co's wealth management unit said it hired a team of veteran advisers from UBS, Merrill Lynch and Bernstein Global Wealth Management to expand the firm's presence in Atlanta, New York and Seattle.
The advisers together managed about $1.2 billion in client assets at their previous firms.
Roland Pritchett and Matt Stucke will join J.P. Morgan Securities' Atlanta office from UBS. They will report to regional director Pete Secret.
Darren Graff and Natalya Muravchik will join the New York office from Merrill Lynch. They will report to regional director Mike Lee.
Kevin Baker and Dan Sullivan will join J.P. Morgan Securities' Seattle office from Bernstein Global Wealth Management. They will report to regional director David Jernigan.
UBS, Merrill Lynch and Bernstein Global Wealth Management could not be reached for comment on the departures outside U.S. business hours.
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
SHANGHAI, April 21 Chinese money market rates and bond yields rose this week as the government stepped up its crackdown on the shadow banking and riskier financing practices, but fresh cash injections by the central bank helped avert any severe cash shortgages. Analysts say the injection of 665.5 billion yuan ($96.76 billion) into the banking system by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) this week was mainly aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2013 liquidity crisis, when its in