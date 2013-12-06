NEW YORK Dec 6 Raymond James Financial Inc.
has hired a team of three financial advisers from Wells
Fargo in an effort to expand its independent employee
business.
A team including Doug Noble, Greg Bowden and Rod Dahl joined
Advisor Select, Raymond James's independent employee division,
on Oct. 31. The team is based in Georgetown, Texas.
The team managed over $220 million in client assets at Wells
Fargo Advisors and had $1.3 million in annual revenue
production. A Wells Fargo spokeswoman confirmed the departures
but declined further comment.
Noble told Reuters that he and his team, known as Goodwater
Wealth Management Group of Raymond James, have contacted their
former clients and have had a "tremendous amount" join them at
their new firm.
"The flexibility is really what drew us to this model, that
and we can control our bottom line," Noble said of the move.
Advisor Select, which was launched in 2004, offers its
employees resources such as technology, custodianship and
trading tools while relieving them of much of the administrative
tasks of running a small business, said Chris Davitt, vice
president and director of Advisor Select.
Raymond James is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.