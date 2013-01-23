UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
Jan 23 Brokerage and investment bank Raymond James Financial Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly profit rose 27.6 percent from last year, boosted by strong results from the company's brokerage and capital markets divisions.
The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company reported net income of $85.9 million, or 61 cents a share, in its fiscal first quarter ended Dec 31, up from $67.3 million, or 53 cents, in the year-earlier period.
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
WASHINGTON, June 2 A former tuna company executive faces one charge of conspiring with officials from other tuna companies to fix the price of canned seafood from 20D11 to 2013, according to a court filing.