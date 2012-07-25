NEW YORK, July 25 Brokerage and investment bank
Raymond James Financial Inc said on Wednesday its
third-quarter earnings grew by nearly two-thirds, driven by its
April acquisition of Morgan Keegan, but that results still fell
short of analyst expectations.
Choppy markets hit underwriting and trading. Brokerage
results rose only "modestly" from the March period, even with
the addition of more than 900 Morgan Keegan brokers.
The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company reported net
income of $76.4 million, or 55 cents a share, in the three
months ended June 30, up from $46.8 million, or 37 cents, in the
year-earlier period.
Excluding charges related to the Morgan Keegan takeover,
earnings rose 8 percent to $89.2 million, or 64 cents. On that
basis, analysts on average had forecast earnings of 67 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net revenue rose 28 percent to $1.09 billion from a year
earlier, exceeding analyst expectations of $975 million.
Year-over-year comparisons are skewed by the firm's $1.2
billion takeover of Memphis-based Morgan Keegan from Regions
Financial Corp, which expanded its network of brokers by
about 20 percent and added to Raymond James' fixed-income
business.
Brokerage revenue rose 23 percent to $685 million from the
prior year, fueled by an increase in fee-based assets. Total
client assets slipped 1.5 percent to $376 billion - including
$20 billion in institutional assets - during the quarter,
reflecting declines in the stock market.
The firm's ranks of U.S. advisers rose to 5,489 from 4,532
at the end of March, driven by Morgan Keegan's 900 advisers and
recruiting. Including the UK, Canada and custody businesses, the
firm had 6,367 advisers and representatives.
Capital markets revenue surged 58 percent to $257 million,
but the company cited weakness in stock underwriting and
challenging fixed-income markets.