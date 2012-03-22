March 22 Raymond James Financial Inc on Wednesday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes, said market sources. Citigroup, Raymond James, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC AMT $250 MLN COUPON 5.625 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2024 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.602 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.671 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/26/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 337.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS