Dec 8 Raymond James Financial Services, a part of Raymond James Financial Inc, hired a team of financial advisers joining from LPL Financial Llc.

Ed Lancaster, Mike Lancaster, and Dave Lancaster - the team which operates as Lancaster Wealth Management - will be based in Cypress, Texas.

Raymond James also said Caitlin Abbott will be joining the team as an administrator. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)