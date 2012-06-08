BRIEF-ARI Network Services reports Q3 EPS $0.08
* ARI Network Services reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
June 8 Weapons maker Raytheon Co said the U.S. navy awarded a $338 million contract for the Tomahawk Block IV tactical cruise missile.
The contract calls for Raytheon to build and deliver the missiles, and provide warranties, flight test and life-cycle support, the company said.
Production is scheduled to begin this year, Raytheon said.
* ARI Network Services reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
TORONTO, June 8 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Thursday, helped by gains for banking stocks after the Bank of Canada said it considers the system robust and a jump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals after it announced an asset sale.