WASHINGTON, April 30 Raytheon Co, one of
the largest U.S. weapons makers, has agreed to pay $8 million in
civil penalties to resolve hundreds of alleged violations of
U.S. export control laws, the U.S. State Department said on
Tuesday.
The State Department said it reached the agreement with
Massachusetts-based Raytheon after an extensive enforcement
review showed the company's "numerous violations demonstrated a
recurring, corporate-wide weakness" in maintaining effective
controls of its compliance with U.S. export controls.
The department said it agreed to suspend $4 million of the
total amount on the condition that money would be used for
government-approved remedial compliance measures. The company
also agreed to hire an independent special compliance official
to oversee the four-year consent decree, the department said. It
said it would not debar Raytheon from further exports since the
company voluntarily disclosed nearly all the violations covered
by the settlement.