* State Dept review showed "recurring corporate-wide
weakness"
* Raytheon says working with govt to achieve full compliance
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, April 30 Raytheon Co, one of
the largest U.S. weapons makers, has agreed to pay $8 million in
civil penalties to resolve hundreds of alleged violations of
U.S. export control laws over the past decade, the U.S. State
Department said on Tuesday.
The State Department said it reached the agreement with
Massachusetts-based Raytheon after an extensive review showed
the company's "numerous violations demonstrated a recurring,
corporate-wide weakness" in maintaining effective compliance
controls.
Under the terms of the agreement, Raytheon neither admitted
nor denied the allegations. However, the company voluntarily
reported many -- if not most -- of the alleged violations to the
government.
Half of the fine will be suspended on the condition that
Raytheon will use the money for government-approved remedial
compliance measures, including increased training and oversight.
The company also agreed to hire an independent special
compliance official to oversee the four-year consent decree.
Raytheon, which prides itself on generating more revenues
overseas than its rivals, expects international sales to account
for 27 percent to 29 percent of its total revenue in 2013.
The company said in a statement it would continue to work
closely with the State Department "to achieve its goal of full
compliance and industry-leading practices."
The department said it would not debar Raytheon from further
exports since the company voluntarily disclosed nearly all the
violations covered by the settlement over the past decade.
Many of the violations involved the manufacture of hardware
by foreign partners in excess of approved amounts, and the
failure of Raytheon employees to submit documents in a timely
manner, or with necessary amendments, the department said. Some
violations related to classified material.
Violations continued to occur, even after Raytheon pledged
to increase training, adopt a more robust information technology
system, and hire more experienced personnel, it said.
Last year, United Technologies Corp, another large U.S.
exporter, agreed to pay $75 million in fines for export
violations, including the sale of software later used by China
to develop its first modern military attack helicopter.