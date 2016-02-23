By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 22 Raytheon Co, a top
U.S. weapons maker, on Monday said it would team up with
Finmeccanica SpA to offer a variant of the Italian
company's Aermacchi M-346 jets in an upcoming U.S. Air Force
competition for 350 new training planes.
The U.S. Air Force plans to launch a competition valued at
$8 billion to $10 billion in 2017 to replace its ageing fleet of
T-38 planes, which are nearly 50 years old. It could eventually
buy up to 600 planes, analysts said.
Raytheon and Finmeccanica said using an existing aircraft
instead of designing a new one would save the Air Force money,
and could allow the planes to enter into service years before
the target of 2024.
Unlike other contenders, the M-346 aircraft had already
demonstrated its capabilities for U.S. Air Force officials in
Italy in 2014 as they were finalizing their requirements for the
new training planes, officials from the companies said.
The planes are already being used to train Israeli, Italian
and Dutch pilots who will fly Lockheed F-35 fighter jets.
Poland and Singapore also recently ordered the Finmeccanica
jets for their pilot training programs, Jim Hvizd, vice
president of business development for Raytheon's space and
airborne systems division, told reporters at a joint news
conference with Finmeccanica.
He said Raytheon's T-100 aircraft, an advanced variant of
the M-346, would also keep pilots safer than potential
competitors since it had flight control technology that would
stabilize the plane automatically if a pilot lost control.
Raytheon and Finmeccanica began talks about a joint bid
about 16 months ago, he said. Honeywell International Inc
will build the twin F124 turbofan engines to power the
planes, and CAE Inc will supply the ground training
system.
Raytheon officials said the company was assessing several
sites where it would build portions of the plane, but gave no
further details. Hvizd said the site would be chosen before the
company submitted a full bid.
Finmeccanica had previously planned to bid together with
another U.S. arms maker, General Dynamics Corp, but
General Dynamics said it later withdrew from the team.
Lockheed Martin Corp earlier this month said it
would offer the Air Force a modified version of its T-50
training jet developed jointly with Korea Aerospace Industries
Ltd.
Boeing Co is working with Sweden's Saab AB
to develop a new training plane, while Textron Inc and
Northrop Grumman Corp are each designing their own new
planes.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)