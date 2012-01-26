* Sees 2012 adjusted EPS of around $5.45-$5.60
* Sees 2012 sales of around $24.5-$25.0 billion
* 2011 adjusted EPS $5.90, sales $24.9 bln
WASHINGTON, Jan 26
U.S. defence contractor Raytheon said it expected adjusted
earnings per share to fall 5-8 percent this year, as it reported
a 12 percent rise in adjusted fourth-quarter EPS and a 6.5
percent drop in net sales.
"Improved efficiencies and lower costs drove operating
margin and earnings performance, while global demand for our
affordable solutions resulted in strong orders," chief executive
William Swanson said on Thursday.
For the full year, Raytheon's adjusted earnings per share
rose 7 percent to $5.90, a figure it expected to drop to around
$5.45-$5.60 in 2012.
Raytheon, which makes Patriot missiles and a vast array of
other defence equipment, said net sales dropped 1 percent to
$24.9 billion in 2011.
It said sales would be around $24.5-$25.0 billion this year,
as it and rivals cope with cuts in defence spending.
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta was expected to explain
some of the major decisions in the fiscal 2013 defence budget on
Thursday, including plans to put off production of 179
additional F-35 fighter jets, made by Lockheed Martin,
over the next five years.
Raytheon reported operating cash flow of $1.3 billion in the
fourth quarter and $2.2 billion for the year after a $750
million discretionary pension plan contribution.
The company said it had bookings of $7.1 billion in the
quarter and $26.6 billion for the year.
Separately, Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon's largest
supplier, forecast broadly flat sales and operating profit for
2012, with a record high order backlog helping it to cope with
cuts in U.S. defence spending.