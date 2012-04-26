* Q1 EPS from continuing ops $1.33 vs estimate $1.16

* 2012 profit outlook raised

* L-3, Lockheed also aided by share buybacks

WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co issued results that beat first-quarter profit estimates as it cut operating expenses, allowing it to raise its full-year forecast and sending its shares up 2 percent.

The maker of missiles, sensors and other defense equipment also increased its annual dividend by 16 percent to $2 per share from $1.72.

"Bookings have been quite strong over the past three or four quarters and, in combination with our efforts on cost efficiencies and ongoing productivity, we've achieved results beyond our initial expectations and in some areas improved over last year," Chief Financial Officer David Wajsgras told Reuters.

Faced with cutbacks in U.S. government spending, defense contractors are buying back shares, shedding non-strategic units and making acquisitions in niche growth areas such as cyber security.

Defense industry leader Lockheed Martin Corp also posted better-than-expected profits on Thursday.

But L-3 Communications Holdings Inc posted a lower quarterly profit on Thursday as sales fell in its government services segment.

"Given the economic situation that we find ourselves in and the focus on productivity and cost efficiencies, we believe that we are continuing to support the customer's mission with high quality, while also continuing to support their efforts on cost efficiencies," Wajsgras added.

Net income at Raytheon rose nearly 17 percent to $448 million in the first quarter from $384 million a year earlier. That exceeded the $396.3 million average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Per-share profit, after the repurchase of 7.9 million shares in the quarter, rose more than 25 percent to $1.33 from $1.06 a year earlier. Analysts expected profit of $1.16 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Raytheon raised its forecast for full year earnings per share from continuing operations to $5.00-$5.15 from an earlier view of $4.90-$5.05.

Sales dropped 2 percent in the quarter to $5.94 billion from $6.05 billion. Operating expenses were down 4 percent.

Raytheon said it ended the first quarter with a backlog of $34.3 billion, up from $33.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2011.

The company's integrated defense segment posted a slight drop in sales, while its operating profit rose 12 percent to $216 million, with operating margins increasing to 17.7 percent from 15.8 percent.

Its missile systems segment boosted sales by two percent, with operating income rising 16 percent to $180 million. Operating margins increased to 13.3 percent from 11.7 percent.

Sales and earnings fell in the company's network-centric systems segment, mainly due to lower sales on U.S. Army programs.

The company's technical services segment saw flat sales and a 12 percent drop in operating income, mainly due to a favorable contract modification and legal settlement in the year-earlier period.

Raytheon shares were up 2.2 percent at $54.06 in midday trading. L-3 Communications gained 5 percent to $73.61 and Lockheed was up 1 percent at $91.92.