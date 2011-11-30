* International sales strong
NEW YORK, Nov 30 Raytheon Co said it
sees continued opportunities for growth in sales of certain
weapons to the U.S. military -- and to overseas customers --
despite a downturn in defense spending.
Chief Executive Bill Swanson said on Wednesday the company
was well positioned, given its strength in missile defense,
intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as the
cyber security area.
International sales are strong and should account for 30
percent of bookings this year, depending on developments in the
next month, Swanson told an investor conference hosted by
Credit Suisse and Aviation Week.
He listed an array of arms sales already in the works or
soon to be completed, with Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Kuwait, Turkey
and Oman.
"The system is moving. Things are getting approved,"
Swanson said, adding that international sales would help
Raytheon offset declines in U.S. defense spending.
"We got a lot of activity in the pipeline," he said, noting
that in addition to solid demand from the Middle East and Asia,
Raytheon was also eyeing new orders from India, Brazil and
other countries in South America.
He declined to give specific financial forecasts but said
the company was "healthy."
Swanson welcomed Pentagon efforts to reform the way it buys
weapons and said Raytheon was continually undertaking efforts
to reduce its costs and safeguard its healthy profit margins.
Chief Financial Officer Dave Wajsgras told the conference
that he anticipated that Raytheon would continue to improve its
return on investment over time.
But the rate of improvement will probably slow, Swanson
said, adding, "It gets harder." He said Raytheon viewed
navigating the current difficult environment as "a good
challenge" and focused every day on becoming more efficient.
Swanson said he saw little scope in the near term for
consolidation in the top tier of the defense industry. But in
the longer term, the Pentagon may be more open to such deals if
they help drive down costs, he said.
He said he was hopeful that Washington could avert the
additional $600 billion in defense cuts required over the next
10 years after a congressional committee failed to strike a
deficit-cutting deal.
At the same time, he said Raytheon was running different
models to think through the potential impact if the additional
cuts took effect as scheduled from January 2013.
"We've got to be smaller, we've got to be more efficient.
We'll get the job done," he said.