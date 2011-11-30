* International sales strong

* Opportunities in missile defense, intelligence, cyber

* Little scope for top-tier defense consolidation

NEW YORK, Nov 30 Raytheon Co said it sees continued opportunities for growth in sales of certain weapons to the U.S. military -- and to overseas customers -- despite a downturn in defense spending.

Chief Executive Bill Swanson said on Wednesday the company was well positioned, given its strength in missile defense, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as the cyber security area.

International sales are strong and should account for 30 percent of bookings this year, depending on developments in the next month, Swanson told an investor conference hosted by Credit Suisse and Aviation Week.

He listed an array of arms sales already in the works or soon to be completed, with Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Kuwait, Turkey and Oman.

"The system is moving. Things are getting approved," Swanson said, adding that international sales would help Raytheon offset declines in U.S. defense spending.

"We got a lot of activity in the pipeline," he said, noting that in addition to solid demand from the Middle East and Asia, Raytheon was also eyeing new orders from India, Brazil and other countries in South America.

He declined to give specific financial forecasts but said the company was "healthy."

Swanson welcomed Pentagon efforts to reform the way it buys weapons and said Raytheon was continually undertaking efforts to reduce its costs and safeguard its healthy profit margins.

Chief Financial Officer Dave Wajsgras told the conference that he anticipated that Raytheon would continue to improve its return on investment over time.

But the rate of improvement will probably slow, Swanson said, adding, "It gets harder." He said Raytheon viewed navigating the current difficult environment as "a good challenge" and focused every day on becoming more efficient.

Swanson said he saw little scope in the near term for consolidation in the top tier of the defense industry. But in the longer term, the Pentagon may be more open to such deals if they help drive down costs, he said.

He said he was hopeful that Washington could avert the additional $600 billion in defense cuts required over the next 10 years after a congressional committee failed to strike a deficit-cutting deal.

At the same time, he said Raytheon was running different models to think through the potential impact if the additional cuts took effect as scheduled from January 2013.

"We've got to be smaller, we've got to be more efficient. We'll get the job done," he said.