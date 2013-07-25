WASHINGTON, July 25 Raytheon Co's chief
financial officer said on Thursday that it was too soon to
discuss whether the company would have to take any charges for a
failed U.S. missile-defense test this month, when its
interceptor failed to separate from the rest of the rocket.
If government investigators determine the test, which cost
$240 million, was caused by a quality control issue or
manufacturing problem, that could result in financial
consequences for the responsible manufacturer.
"No one knows the facts, and we need to wait for the results
of the failure review board," Raytheon CFO David Wajsgras told
Reuters amid growing signs that the test failure was linked to a
faulty battery.
Reuters, citing an industry source familiar with the probe,
reported on July 12 that a faulty battery may have prevented the
interceptor's separation from the rocket.
On Thursday, Loren Thompson, a defense consultant with close
ties to industry, said the investigation was clearly focused on
the battery, but it was unclear exactly what went wrong.
"So far, the government seems to be signaling that the
problem with the test was caused by a malfunctioning battery,"
he told Reuters.
Thompson said the issue of corporate responsibility would be
determined once the investigation was completed.
It was not immediately clear which company manufactured the
battery involved, which was part of the interceptor made by
Raytheon.
Wajsgras said Raytheon was supporting the Missile Defense
Agency in the analysis of the July 5 test failure, but could not
comment further until the analysis was complete.
Raytheon spokesman Jonathan Kasle said the company has not
faced financial charges related to problems with previous
missile defense tests.
Despite the test failure, U.S. defense officials affirmed
their commitment last week to the ground-based missile defense
system, which is integrated by Boeing Co, but called for
more regular testing to get a grip on quality control issues.
James Miller, U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy,
said the test failure, the third consecutive failure of the
rocket to intercept a dummy rocket, was surprising and involved
an "unusual anomaly." He declined comment when asked about the
faulty battery.
He confirmed that the Raytheon interceptor, which is
designed to hit and destroy the target warhead outside the
Earth's atmosphere, failed to separate from the third stage of
the rocket, but gave no further details.
Republican lawmakers have seized on the test failure to
argue against reductions in spending on missile defense by the
Obama administration, while the failure has sharpened concerns
about the program voiced over the years by Democrats.
The New York Times weighed in with an editorial on Thursday,
saying "it doesn't make sense to keep throwing money at a flawed
system without correcting the problems first."
A spokesman for the Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency had no
comment on any insights gleaned by the failure review board,
saying only that such investigations often took months to
complete.