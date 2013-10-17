Oct 17 Raytheon Co will be awarded a $3
billion contract to supply missile systems to the U.S. Defense
Department, the agency said on Thursday.
The U.S. Missile Defense Agency notified Raytheon that it
will award the company, when funds are appropriated, a
sole-source contract, because it is the "only source that
currently possesses the in-depth technical knowledge of the
system to satisfactorily perform the work."
The three-year contract will cover manufacture and
integration of up to 216 Standard Missile-3 SM-3 Block IB
missiles, or 72 per year, starting in 2015. It is part of the
Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense Program, the Missile Defense
Agency said.
"We're confident in the SM-3 Block IB's readiness for
production, and we remain on track to deliver this critical
capability in support of phase two of the European Phased
Adaptive Approach in 2015," Raytheon said in a statement.