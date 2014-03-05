BRIEF-Home Capital Group announces resignation of Jim Keohane from board
* Keohane is president and CEO of healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, which today agreed to provide $2 billion line of credit to Co
WASHINGTON, March 5 Raytheon Co has won a contract valued at up to $350 million to increase the number of Standard Missile-3 Block 1B missiles and other materials to 44 from 8, the U.S. Defense Department said on Wednesday.
The contract award runs through September 2016, according to the Pentagon's daily digest of major weapons contract.
The SM-3 missile is a defensive weapon used by the Navy to destroy short-to-intermediate-range ballistics missiles.
* Keohane is president and CEO of healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, which today agreed to provide $2 billion line of credit to Co
April 28 Gold was little changed on Friday but poised for the biggest weekly fall in seven weeks as investors sought out riskier assets, dampening demand for gold, which pays no interest. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,263.81 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT. * Gold is on track for the largest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, down about 1.6 percent, but is heading towards a gain of about 1.2 percent for the month. * U.S. gold futures