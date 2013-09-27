WASHINGTON, Sept 27 Raytheon Co has won a contract worth $243 million to build 89 new Standard Missile 6 for the U.S. Navy, the Pentagon announced on Friday.

It said contract would run through March 2016.

Raytheon's new SM-6 missile uses the airframe and propulsion of its legacy Standard Missiles, but adds the advanced signal processing and guidance control capabilities of its Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM).

When used on Navy cruisers and destroyers, the new missiles will give military commanders the ability for the first time to intercept targets that are beyond the line of sight, or beyond the horizon. The missiles will be part of the Navy's sea-based missile defense, providing defensive capability against ballistic missiles in their terminal phase of flight.