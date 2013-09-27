New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 Raytheon Co has won a contract worth $243 million to build 89 new Standard Missile 6 for the U.S. Navy, the Pentagon announced on Friday.
It said contract would run through March 2016.
Raytheon's new SM-6 missile uses the airframe and propulsion of its legacy Standard Missiles, but adds the advanced signal processing and guidance control capabilities of its Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM).
When used on Navy cruisers and destroyers, the new missiles will give military commanders the ability for the first time to intercept targets that are beyond the line of sight, or beyond the horizon. The missiles will be part of the Navy's sea-based missile defense, providing defensive capability against ballistic missiles in their terminal phase of flight.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.