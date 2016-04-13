WASHINGTON, April 13 Raytheon Co is being awarded a $1.01 billion cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for 15 Next Generation Jammer engineering development model pods, the Defense Department said on Wednesday.

The Next Generation Jammer system is a pod-based tactical jammer that replaces the 40-plus-year ALQ-99 jammer system on the EA-18G aircraft, the department said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)