BRIEF-Evolent Health prices upsized secondary public offering of class A common stock at $24.65 per share
* Announces pricing of upsized secondary public offering of class a common stock
WASHINGTON, April 13 Raytheon Co is being awarded a $1.01 billion cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for 15 Next Generation Jammer engineering development model pods, the Defense Department said on Wednesday.
The Next Generation Jammer system is a pod-based tactical jammer that replaces the 40-plus-year ALQ-99 jammer system on the EA-18G aircraft, the department said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
* Announces pricing of upsized secondary public offering of class a common stock
* Blocks 22 million attempted wannacry ransomware attacks globally