WASHINGTON The U.S. Air Force has agreed to reevaluate bids received in a competition for a long-range radar system initially awarded to Raytheon Co, after protests filed by losing bidders Northrop Grumman Corp and Lockheeed Martin Corp, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The Air Force's action is expected to resolve the two separate protests filed by Lockheed and Northrop days after the contract was first awarded to Raytheon in October, according to the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly.

The move came after a series of hearings on the case were held by the Government Accountability Office, the congressional agency that evaluates federal contract disputes.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)