WASHINGTON Dec 19 U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co has won a contract valued at $2.4 billion to supply 10 Patriot missile defense systems to Qatar, the U.S. Defense Department announced on Friday.

It said the contract, which also included spare parts, was due to be completed by April 30, 2019.

The long-awaited deal was negotiated between the governments of the United States and Qatar.

