By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 7 Raytheon Co expects
Qatar and the U.S. government to complete a long-awaited
multibillion-dollar agreement on a "significant" number of
Patriot missile defense systems before year end, a senior
company official told Reuters on Tuesday.
Tim Glaeser, vice president with Raytheon's integrated
defense systems business, gave no exact details on the cost and
number of Patriot batteries involved, but said he expected the
two sides to reach a deal within the next four to eight weeks.
Former Raytheon Chief Executive Bill Swanson had told
analysts in January that he expected Qatar to finalize an order
worth over $2 billion in the first half of 2014. But foreign
military sales often take longer than expected to close.
The Patriot sale to Qatar was part of a $23 billion weapons
package announced by Qatar in March that includes Boeing Co
attack helicopters and Javelin missiles built by a
Raytheon-Lockheed Martin Corp joint venture.
Qatar is beefing up its defenses to counter a growing
perceived threat from Iran.
The Pentagon first approved the sale of up to $9.9 billion
worth of Patriot batteries and other equipment in late 2012.
Once the Raytheon deal is finalized, Qatar will become the
13th country to operate the Patriot missile defense system, and
the fourth of six Gulf Cooperation Council members to opt for
it, Glaeser said.
He said Qatar's decision to choose the Patriot over rival
systems, including the Medium Extended Air Defense System
developed jointly by the United States, Germany and Italy, sent
"a pretty significant message" about the continued relevance of
the Patriot system, which has been upgraded in recent years.
Glaeser said Raytheon was also in talks with Saudi Arabia
about additional Patriot batteries under a separate commercial
sale. The United Arab Emirates have already ordered the updated
Patriot system, and Kuwait is also upgrading its capabilities.
Gulf countries have been looking at creating a regional
missile defense system that would link existing Patriot systems
and other equipment in the region, Glaeser said, but no final
decisions have been made.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)