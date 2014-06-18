WASHINGTON, June 17 Lockheed Martin Corp
got good news on Tuesday when Raytheon Co failed to
protest the award of a $915 million contract to Lockheed in time
to block automatically the company's work on a new ground-based
radar.
Raytheon has missed the federal deadline to file a protest
with the Government Accountability Office that would have
triggered an automatic stop-work order on the contract,
according to sources familiar with federal law and the timing of
an Air Force briefing on the contract.
The U.S. Air Force awarded the space-tracking Space Fence
contract to Lockheed on June 2. Raytheon and Lockheed both
declined comment.
Ralph White, GAO's managing associate general counsel for
procurement law, said the congressional agency had not received
a protest about the contract from Raytheon as of late Tuesday.
Air Force spokesman Major Eric Badger said Raytheon was
briefed about the contract award on June 9 but had no additional
comment.
The Air Force chose Lockheed to develop a ground-based radar
that will track about 200,000 pieces of old satellites and other
space junk. Including options the deal is estimated to be worth
just under $2 billion.
Under federal law, contractors seeking to halt work on a
contested program must file a protest within 10 days of the
contract award, or five days after a mandatory briefing by the
awarding agency.
Raytheon still has until Thursday to protest the contract
award, 10 days after its Air Force briefing, but that would not
necessarily halt work on the program. Companies generally file
within the earlier timeframe, the sources said.
The company could also file a claim with the agency directly
or with the Court of Federal Claims.
Raytheon won a separate contract on June 2 to build the
terminals for highly-secure military satellites that enable the
U.S. president to communicate during a nuclear war, a contract
once held by Boeing Co.
Boeing spokesman Richard Esposito on Tuesday said his
company had decided not to protest the decision following a
debrief by the Air Force.
