By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Oct 6 Raytheon Co beat out
Lockheed Martin Corp and Northrop Grumman Corp
for a contract to build a next-generation long-range radar
system for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Defense Department said
on Monday.
The award marks another significant win for Raytheon in the
radar market, a deal valued at around $1 billion, and kicks off
the next phase of a program begun in 2009, when the Air Force
funded work on full-scale prototypes by all three companies.
The new system will replace the Air Force's current TPS-75
radar, which has been in service since the late 1960s. It will
serve as the Air Force's primary long-range, ground-based
sensors for detecting and tracking aircraft and missiles. The
Air Force said the new system would be more accurate, reliable
and give air controllers a precise real-time view.
Raytheon's initial $19.5 million deal, which runs through
Oct. 31, 2018, will cover continued development of the
Three-Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar (3DELRR)
program, and construction of three initial systems. The Air
Force then plans to buy three more systems for a total of $72
million.
Over time, the value of the contract is likely to rise
significantly since the Air Force is expected to order 30 more
radar systems, and foreign militaries could soon follow suit
since the system was designed from the start to allow exports.
Loren Thompson with the Lexington Institute said the
contract was the latest in "Raytheon's impressive string of
competitive wins" and marked the third setback in a row for
Northrop. "Raytheon is steadily taking market share in the midst
of a defense downturn," he said.
Air Force Secretary Deborah James said the new radar
embodied concepts mapped out in a new strategic framework,
including the need to design "exportability" into weapons early
on to lower the cost of buying and maintaining weapons systems.
Raytheon welcomed the news, saying it had developed an
"affordable, exportable radar" that would meet the requirements
of many U.S. allies and could work together with older systems.
Raytheon said using gallium-nitride allowed the firm to
improve the range, sensitivity and search capabilities of the
radar without excessive cost. It also operates in the relatively
uncongested C-band of the radio frequency spectrum.
"As the U.S. and other countries look to replace aging
battlefield radars with low-cost yet cutting edge and highly
capable systems, Raytheon's 3DELRR can meet that growing
demand," said Andrew Hajek, who heads the program for Raytheon.
Hajek told Reuters the competition had been "tough but
fair." He declined to give any financial details.
Lockheed said it was disappointed by the news, but said it
was waiting for a briefing from the Air Force before deciding
whether to protest with the congressional Government
Accountability Office (GAO).
Northrop said it was disappointed also but declined to
comment further.
