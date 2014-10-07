By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 7 The U.S. Air Force said
foreign sales of 50 to 100 of the new long-range radar systems
to be developed by Raytheon Co could help lower the cost
of U.S. purchases in coming years.
Dave Allen, the Air Force's lead engineer for the
next-generation radar program, said in an interview on Tuesday
that the program was designed from the start with "anti-tamper"
features and other equipment to enable easier exports.
Allen declined to name potential customers, but said many
countries would need to replace current radar systems built by
Raytheon and its rivals, Northrop Grumman Corp and
Lockheed Martin Corp as they reached the end of their
service lives, normally about 20 to 25 years.
Raytheon declined comment on possible targets for foreign
sales of the new radar system, the Three-Dimensional
Expeditionary Long-Range Radar (3DELRR), which will serve as the
Air Force's primary long-range, ground-based sensors for
detecting and tracking aircraft and missiles.
The Pentagon on Monday said Raytheon had beat out Northrop
and Lockheed to replace the Air Force's current TPS-75 radar,
which has been in service since the late 1960s.
Air Force officials said they structured the radar
competition carefully to avoid changing requirements and to make
Air Force priorities clear to the bidding companies.
Officials will brief all three companies next week.
Northrop and Lockheed have said they will await those
briefings before deciding whether to protest the contract loss.
"There's nothing you can do to prevent protests," said
Elizabeth Kent, a senior Air Force contracting officer. "The
best you can do is mitigate your risk."
Kent said the Air Force award was based on a careful
assessment of the technical characteristics of the radar, and
the risks involved, a move aimed at making the decision less
subjective. "In the end, it came down to cost and price."
Kent and other Air Force officials declined to give any
details about why the Raytheon bid won out, saying only that the
winning proposal was "technically acceptable with the lowest
price."
One key requirement for the new radar called for
94.7-percent operational reliability, and a mean time of 495
hours between critical failures.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Tom Brown)