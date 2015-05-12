(Adds Raytheon, Northrop statements, context)

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON May 12 A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Raytheon Co, freeing the U.S. Air Force to re-evaluate bids it got for a new long-range radar won by Raytheon but challenged by rivals Lockheed Martin Corp and Northrop Grumman Corp, Lockheed said in a statement.

The decision marks a setback for Raytheon, which hopes to hold on to a contract that could be worth $1 billion, given the Air Force's plan to buy 30 of the new systems in coming years.

The radar is the primary transportable aerospace control and warning radar used by the Air Force and can be torn down and transported via trucks or C-130 transport planes.

Raytheon spokesman Mike Nachshen said the company was disappointed by the decision and was considering its options. He gave no further details.

Raytheon has 60 days to appeal the May 11 decision by a U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge, according to two sources familiar with the decision who were not authorized to speak publicly.

A clerk with the court confirmed a decision had been made on May 11 but gave no details since the matter remains under seal.

Northrop and Lockheed both welcomed the news and said it opened the door to a possible new competition for the radar.

Northrop spokesman Randy Belote said his company, which built the long-range radar system now in use, was convinced its proposal would generate immediate and long-term cost savings for the government.

The Air Force did not respond to multiple queries about the court's decision or its next steps.

Raytheon sued the Air Force in January after it agreed to re-evaluate proposals received in the competition following hearings held by the Government Accountability Office as part of its evaluation of protests filed by Lockheed and Northrop.

Raytheon in October beat out Northrop and Lockheed to develop a replacement for the Air Force's current TPS-75 radar, which has been in service since the late 1960s.

Orders from foreign militaries for as many as 100 of the Three Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar (3DELRR) systems could further expand the value of the contract, one of few new large acquisition programs awarded by the Air Force last year. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ted Botha, Lisa Shumaker and Phil Berlowitz)