WASHINGTON Oct 24 Raytheon Co sees
"tremendous opportunities" for international bookings in the
fourth quarter of 2013, and is hopeful that U.S. lawmakers will
resolve the U.S. budget crisis in coming months, Chief Financial
Officer Dave Wasjgras said.
Raytheon hopes to book large missile defense orders from
Kuwait, Oman and Qatar before the end of the year, Wasjgras said
in a telephone interview on Thursday.
Wasjgras said he is fairly confident about Raytheon's
overall business outlook as it closes out 2013, and noted that
mandatory military budget cuts required under sequestration were
not hitting the defense industry as quickly as initially
expected.
Raytheon also remains confident that it will prevail in two
separate protest actions filed against recent large contract
awards it won from the Navy, he said.