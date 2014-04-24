WASHINGTON, April 24 Raytheon Co expects
strong bookings and a slight gain in operating margins over the
rest of this year after posting the highest quarterly earnings
per share and cash flow in more than a decade, Chief Financial
Officer David Wajsgras said Thursday.
Wajsgras told Reuters that international demand for Raytheon
products remained strong, and foreign orders would account for
nearly 30 percent of revenue and nearly 40 percent of bookings
in 2014.
He said first-quarter bookings rose sharply to $4.3 billion
due to a large missile defense order from Kuwait and a
cybersecurity order from an undisclosed country. Bookings were
expected to top $7 billion in the second quarter, he said.
The company expected a slight improvement in operating
margins over the course of the year, after they reached 14.3
percent in the first quarter, he said.
To further lower costs, Raytheon plans to remove 10 percent
of its global real estate over the next three to four years,
beginning in 2014, Wajsgras said. He said 3 percent had already
been removed, and another 2 percent would be taken out this year
alone.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)