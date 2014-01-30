PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 21
April 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Jan 30 U.S. arms maker Raytheon Co on Thursday reported higher-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter, although revenues fell short of estimates.
The company also said it expected sales and earnings per share to drop further in 2014, given a decline in U.S. military spending, but said operating margins would remain strong.
Raytheon reported nearly flat net profit from continuing operations of $467 million, while earnings per share from continuing operations rose to $1.46 from $1.41 a year earlier. Sales fell 8.8 percent to $5.87 billion from $6.44 billion a year earlier.
Analysts looked for earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.35 on $5.95 billion in revenues, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
April 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Onconova Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock