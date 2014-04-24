April 24 Raytheon Co on Thursday
reported a higher first-quarter profit due to a previously
announced tax credit and favorable pension adjustments, and the
U.S. defense company left its full-year forecast unchanged.
Net income attributable to Raytheon shareholders rose to
$596 million, or $1.89 per share, from $488 million, or $1.49 a
share, a year earlier.
Excluding the tax and pension items, earnings dropped to
$1.43 per share from $1.56.
The company said revenue fell 6.3 percent to $5.5 billion,
in line with Wall Street expectations.
Raytheon said its operating margin was 14.3 percent in the
first quarter, and its bookings rose sharply to $4.3 billion
from $3.6 billion a year earlier.
The company said it still expected revenue to reach $22.5
billion to $23 billion in the full year, with earnings per share
of $6.74 to $6.89, or $5.76 to $5.91 excluding special items.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)