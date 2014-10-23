(Adds link to graphic; updates share price)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Oct 23 Raytheon Co on
Thursday beat analysts' forecasts for third-quarter earnings
despite a bigger-than-expected drop in revenue, and the U.S.
weapons maker said its bookings pointed to renewed sales growth
in coming years.
The company also announced it was acquiring a privately held
company in its core defense business for $400 million and said
it would provide more details after the deal closed next month.
"We still have confidence in how the year will play out,"
Chief Financial Officer Dave Wajsgras told Reuters. He said
fourth-quarter sales should rise, given a large deal with Qatar
for a Patriot missile defense system now being finalized.
Chief Executive Officer Tom Kennedy told analysts that
geopolitical tensions and rising threats from Islamic State
extremists were boosting demand for Tomahawk missiles and other
products. Raytheon also expected a separate $2 billion Patriot
deal with another country by year-end, he said, but did not name
it.
Bookings were now exceeding sales on a quarter-to-quarter
and year-to-date basis, Wajsgras told Reuters.
"If you look at any comparison ... our bookings have
exceeded our sales, which implies a positive trajectory over the
next three or four years from a sales perspective," he said.
Raytheon said income from continuing operations rose 5.7
percent to $515 million, or $1.65 per share, from $487 million,
or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.
On that basis, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
had forecast earnings per share of $1.60.
Adjusted for changes in pension accounting rules, earnings
dropped to $1.57 a share from $1.60, the company said.
Revenue declined at each of the four divisions. It fell 6.3
percent to $5.47 billion from $5.84 billion companywide, missing
analysts' forecasts of $5.61 billion.
Raytheon said bookings rose 3.4 percent to $5.88 billion,
bringing the year-to-date total to $16.9 billion, up $2.3
billion from a year earlier.
The company said it expected 2014 earnings per share of
$5.91 to $6.01, adjusted for pension accounting, up from an
earlier forecast of $5.76 to $5.91. It raised the low end of its
sales outlook to $22.7 billion from $22.5 billion while keeping
the high end at $23 billion.
Wajsgras said foreign sales would account for 30 percent of
2014 revenue and more than 40 percent of the company's backlog.
Over time, international sales would comprise an even larger
share of revenue without exceeding domestic sales, he said.
Wajsgras said the Qatar Patriot deal was the first of
several multibillion-dollar sales Raytheon expected to complete
with the country, including a large early-warning radar system.
Kennedy said the company's investments in new technologies
were paying off in a series of contract wins over the past year,
including a deal to develop a long-range radar system for the
U.S. Air Force that has been protested by losing bidders
Northrop Grumman Corp and Lockheed Martin Corp.
But he said Raytheon would look at acquisitions to fill gaps
in its core markets, including the cybersecurity sector.
Wajsgras said Raytheon's strong balance sheet meant the
company could well do larger deals than in recent years, but it
also wanted to retain cash for other capital deployment plans.
Raytheon shares were up 0.4 percent at $97.86 in midday
trading.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu
Nomiyama)