WASHINGTON Jan 28 Raytheon Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit despite the impact of accounting adjustments related to a large cyber acquisition in 2015, and forecast higher earnings and revenues in 2016.

The maker of the Patriot missiles defense system posted quarterly net earnings of $571 million, or $1.85 per share, down from $582 million, or $1.86 a year earlier, while revenues rose 3 percent to $6.3 billion. The acquisition of Forcepoint lowered the earnings per share by $0.08, as expected, Raytheon said.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected earnings per share of $1.81 and $6.3 billion in revenues.

