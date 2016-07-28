* Sees strong demand from markets outside U.S.

* Raises 2016 earnings forecast

* 2nd-qtr profit rises over 40 pct (Adds CEO comment, conference call details; updates shares)

By Idrees Ali and Ankit Ajmera

July 28 Raytheon Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as sales of its smart bombs rose, and it raised its 2016 earnings forecast, partly due to strong demand in markets outside the United States.

The maker of Patriot missile systems and Paveway laser- and GPS-guided bombs said it was seeing demand across Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific as governments strengthen their counter-terrorism campaigns in "a charged geopolitical environment."

Raytheon shares rose as much as 1.7 percent to $137.66 in morning trading on Thursday.

"I can't think of a time when our international pipeline of opportunities was more robust than it is today," Chief Executive Thomas Kennedy said.

The company gets nearly a third of its sales from outside the United States. Of this, about half came from the Middle East and Africa in the second quarter, Chief Financial Officer Toby O'Brien told Reuters.

Weak oil prices did not hurt the company's business in the Middle East as customers spend "from a defense point of view on high priority areas that protect both their sovereignty and their citizens," O'Brien said.

He said Raytheon could win a contract from the Polish government by late 2017, if Poland and the United States reach an agreement on the Patriot missile defense system by 2016-end.

This month, Poland's defense minister said the country had made significant progress in talks with Raytheon over a $5-billion missile defense system.

STRONG NUMBERS

Raytheon raised its 2016 earnings forecast to $7.13-$7.33 per share from $6.93-$7.13, leaving net sales forecast unchanged at $24 billion-$24.5 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $7.18 per share and revenue of $24.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales in Raytheon's missile systems unit, its biggest business, increased 6 percent in the quarter ended July 3. The business accounted for over a quarter of its total revenue.

In its space and airborne systems business, which makes tracking, targeting and navigation sensors for aircraft, drones and missiles, sales rose 9.3 percent as revenue from classified programs increased.

Raytheon benefited from a big backlog from previous years, O'Brien said.

Net income attributable to the company rose 40.4 percent to $709 million, or $2.38 per share, including a gain related to the restructuring of its ThalesRaytheonSystems joint venture and a tax benefit.

Total revenue rose 3.2 percent to $6.04 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $5.83 billion. (Reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Kirti Pandey)