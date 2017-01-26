Jan 26 Raytheon Co reported a 1.4
percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by slower sales in its
units that make missile systems and tracking and navigation
sensors used in aircraft and missiles.
The maker of Patriot missiles forecast 2017 sales of $24.8
billion-$25.3 billion, below analysts' average estimate of
$25.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said sales in its missile systems unit, which
makes Paveway smart bombs and medium-range air-to-air missiles,
rose 1 percent to $1.90 billion in the fourth-quarter ended Dec.
31, the slowest rise in six quarters.
The missile systems unit, which is Raytheon's biggest
business, accounted for 29.4 percent of its 2016 revenue.
Sales in Raytheon's space and airborne systems business, its
second-biggest unit by revenue, recorded the slowest growth in
four quarters, with a 2 percent rise. The unit contributed 25.6
percent to its full-year sales.
The company's total sales fell to $6.24 billion from $6.33
billion a year earlier.
Raytheon said there were four fewer work days in the fourth
quarter, compared with the same period a year earlier, reducing
its sales by about $100 million per day.
Income from continuing operations attributable to Raytheon
shareholders fell 2.5 percent to $544 million, or $1.84 per
share, in the fourth quarter from $558 million, or $1.85 per
share, a year earlier.
Raytheon said its tax-related earnings were reduced by 4
cents per share as it made a $500 million pretax discretionary
pension plan contribution in the quarter.
The company, which adopted a new revenue recognition
standard from Jan. 1, said it expected earnings from continuing
operations of $7.20-$7.35 per share for 2017.
Raytheon said the impact of adopting the new accounting
standard on the company's 2015 and 2016 net sales and operating
income was not material.
Bookings fell 3.6 percent to $7.58 billion in the fourth
quarter, but were up 10.3 percent to a record $27.84 billion for
the full year. Bookings is a forward-looking metric that
measures the value of firm orders won by Raytheon.
Raytheon's shares had risen 23.9 percent in the past 12
months up to Wednesday's close of $146.87, compared with a 29.7
percent increase in the Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense index
.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington and Ankit Ajmera in
Bengaluru)