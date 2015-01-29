Jan 29 Raytheon Co

* Q4 earnings per share from continuing operations $1.86; Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.71; Q4 net sales $6.14 billion, up 4.7 percent

* Q4 bookings $7.11 billion versus $7.52 billion

* Backlog of $33.57 billion at Q4-end versus $33.69 billion last year; funded backlog at Q4-end $23.09 billion versus. $23.01 billion last year

* Sees FY 2015 net sales $22.3 billion to $22.8 billion; sees FY 2015 earnings per share from continuing operations $6.20 to $6.35; sees FY 2015 adjusted earnings per share $5.49 to $5.64

* Fourth quarter 2014 adjusted earnings per share excluded a favorable FAS/CAS adjustment of $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: