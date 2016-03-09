WASHINGTON, March 9 The U.S. Defense Department
on Wednesday said it would conduct another comprehensive review
of Raytheon Co's long-delayed ground control system for
next generation GPS satellites in about three months, following
Tuesday's "deep dive review."
"We will conduct another comprehensive review in
approximately three months to assess progress against the plan,"
said Pentagon spokesman Mark Wright. He said additional
information would be released as it became available.
Pentagon chief arms buyer Frank Kendall, Air Force Secretary
Deborah James and other officials met with Raytheon Chief
Executive Tom Kennedy in Colorado on Tuesday to review progress
on the $3.6 billion program after years of schedule delays and
technical challenges.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)