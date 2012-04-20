* Raytheon ground system needed to operate GPS satellites
* Pentagon to review ground control program again this
summer
* Delay partly due to Air Force, general says
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, April 20 The
Pentagon's top weapons buyer is keeping close tabs on the ground
control system being developed by Raytheon Co to operate
current and future Global Positioning System satellites.
The company says the system may be up to six months behind
schedule.
Frank Kendall, defense undersecretary for acquisition,
technology and logistics, and other top defense officials raised
concerns about delays in the Raytheon program during an annual
review of the entire GPS system on April 10.
After that meeting, Kendall said he wanted to review
progress on Raytheon's Next Generation Operational Control
System (OCX) for the GPS satellites again this summer, said
Major General John Hyten, the Air Force's top space acquisition
official.
"Mr. Kendall wants to make sure he watches it closely enough
so that ... if there are problems, he can weigh in at his level
immediately," Hyten told Reuters in an interview at a space
conference here.
Raytheon won a contract valued at $2.6 billion in February
2010 to develop the ground system that will operate the new GPS
III satellites, being developed by Lockheed Martin Corp
for launch beginning in a few years, and the 30 satellites
already in orbit.
Current internal Raytheon plans project a six-month delay in
delivery of the first version of the ground station software,
which had initially been slated for August 2015, but company
officials say they are trying to narrow that gap.
The U.S. military is upgrading the capabilities of the GPS
satellites a nd the ground system that operates them to improve
their targeting and positioning capabilities, but also,
importantly, to beef up their security against cyber attacks.
Hyten said Raytheon faced a significant challenge but there
was "absolutely no possibility" that the company would be
removed from the program.
He said Raytheon had replaced its management on the
multibillion-dollar program and was working hard to accelerate
it and develop the complex software needed for "information
assurance" - protecting existing and future satellites against
cyber attacks.
Hyten said the Air Force was partly responsible for the
delays since it had been late in signing a contract for the
program with Raytheon.
The Air Force also signed a contract with Raytheon in
December for an initial version of the software that would allow
launch and te sting of the first GPS III satellite, but would not
allow use of the signals that the new satellites are being built
to transmit, Hyten said.
A congressional report last month said the interim launch
control system would not enable the new capabilities offered by
the satellites, including a jam-resistant military signal and
three new civil signals.
The current Raytheon plan calls for the company to deliver
the launch and testing capability in February 2014, in time for
a May 2014 launch of the first new GPS III satellite.
The congressional Government Accountability Office said any
Raytheon delay would delay the launch of the first GPS III
satellite.
Steve Moran, director of GPS mission solutions for Raytheon,
said the company was working "hand in glove" with the government
and Lockheed to accelerate work on the program. He said it was
delayed by the government's addition of new requirements.
"We've had some problems, but we're working to correct
them," Moran told Reuters at a space conference here.
The GAO last month released a report that cited progress on
U.S. military space programs after a decade of cost overruns and
schedule delays, but said some spacecraft, including the GPS III
satellites, still faced rising costs.
The report cited 18 percent cost overrun on development and
production of the first two GPS III satellites being built by
Lockheed, driving their cost up to $1.6 billion.
The Air Force this week said Lockheed had lost $70 million
in incentive fees to help cover the cost increase. Additional
fees are still available for Lockheed to earn.
The GAO also raised concerns about a disconnect between
development of new satellites and the ground systems that
operate them. It said the Pentagon was unable to use data from
one of two sensors on the first new missile warning satellites
in real time because the ground segment software to process that
data will not be ready until 2018.