By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Dec 2 The Pentagon's chief arms
buyer on Wednesday said he plans another "deep dive" review on
Friday of a troubled Raytheon Co program to develop
ground controls for a new generation of GPS satellites, and
could decide to open part of the program to a new competition.
Frank Kendall, undersecretary of defense for acquisition,
technology and logistics, told an industry conference he is
"very worried" about the software-intensive Raytheon program,
which has seen costs rise sharply due to what he called problems
with contractor performance and cyber security requirements.
The system is critical to the Air Force's ability to operate
GPS, or global positioning system, satellites which help the
military target weapons strikes, provide critical timing
information and also provide critical services for commercial
industry.
After the speech, Kendall told reporters that Raytheon was
nearing completion on some of the work, but said the department
was looking at various alternatives, including launching a new
competition, to complete the bulk of the work on the program.
Kendall carried out a similar review of Raytheon's
next-generation GPS Operational Control System, or OCX, earlier
this year after its cost soared to $1.6 billion, up 80.5 percent
from an initial contract value, and the program's completion was
delayed by two years to 2018.
The U.S. Air Force's Space and Missile Systems Center
awarded Raytheon a contract in February 2010 to develop the
hardware and software needed to control U.S. GPS satellites and
ensure the security of their signals, but the program has run
into technical challenges and seen cost increases.
Kendall said the program was still experiencing problems but
gave no details. The Air Force's former top acquisition
official, William LaPlante, told reporters before leaving office
that the program was in "bad" shape, but did not elaborate.
Matt Gilligan, Raytheon's vice president for navigation and
environmental solutions, said the program was now on "a strong
foundation" after completion of a number of critical corrective
actions implemented since late 2013.
"As a result, this vitally important program is now well
positioned for predictable performance and strong execution
going forward," Gilligan said in a statement.
"Raytheon firmly believes that GPS OCX is the best path
forward to meet the country's needs for a completely capable and
cyber hardened ground control system and the nation's full
modernization requirements without compromise."
The OCX system passed the Pentagon's review last February,
but Air Force officials said it would be monitored closely to
ensure it stuck to cost and schedule targets.
The Pentagon's chief weapons tester warned last January that
an operational evaluation of the new ground system would be
delayed to early 2019, and said the Air Force would not receive
the first control station until after up to eight GPS III
satellites were built and launched.
Lockheed Martin Corp's program to build the GPS III
satellites is back on track after delays involving a sensor
built by Exelis Inc, which is now owned by Harris Corp.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal;
Jonathan Oatis and Bernard Orr)