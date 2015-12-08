(Adds details)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Dec 8 The U.S. Air Force's top space
official on Tuesday slammed a new ground control system for GPS
satellites being built by Raytheon Co as "a disaster"
and said the Pentagon planned "significant" changes with the
company to address the issues.
General John Hyten, commander of Air Force Space Command,
spoke after attending a session on the program last Friday led
by the Pentagon's chief arms buyer, Frank Kendall.
Air Force spokeswoman Captain Annmarie Annicelli said the
Air Force would develop new cost estimates for the troubled GPS
Operational Control System, or OCX, to reflect an additional
two-year delay in completing its development.
Air Force officials earlier this year said the program had
an 80.5 percent cost increase, to $1.6 billion, and a two-year
delay due to increased cyber security requirements and issues
with the contractor's performance.
Hyten, speaking with reporters after an event, said Raytheon
had completed an initial system called Block 0 to launch and fly
the satellites, but more sophisticated software was needed to
take full advantage of all the GPS signals over the longer term.
He said the Air Force initially underestimated the challenge
of securing the system from cyber attacks and later had to
revise its approach. But he said Raytheon also "did a really bad
job" of systems engineering before it began developing software
code.
"The OCX program is a disaster, just a disaster, and it's
embarrassing to have to stand in front of people and try to
defend it, so I won't," Hyten told the event. "When you start
down a path and you basically can't deliver and you keep pushing
the system out to the right, and you keep pouring money at it,
and the contractor does not deliver, you're in a tough spot."
Matt Gilligan, Raytheon's vice president for navigation and
environmental solutions, said the company was focused on
continued development of the system.
"We are fully committed to delivering, without compromise,
the modernized GPS ground controls envisioned and required by
the Air Force," Gilligan said in a statement to Reuters.
Kendall last week told reporters the department was looking
at a range of options for the program, including opening part of
the work to a new competition. Neither the Pentagon
nor the Air Force had any immediate comment on Tuesday on
possible further steps to open part of the work to competition.
The OCX system is to allow the Air Force to operate its
newest GPS III, or global positioning system, satellites to help
the military target weapons strikes, provide critical timing
information and deliver critical services for industry.
Lockheed Martin Corp's program to build the GPS III
satellites also ran into trouble, but is back on track after
delays involving a sensor built by Exelis Inc, which is now
owned by Harris Corp.
