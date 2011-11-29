BRIEF-CNA Financial creates new affinity programs unit
* New affinity programs unit will be led by John Brand, senior vice president, specialty underwriting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Raytheon Co (RTN.N) on Tuesday sold $1
billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: RAYTHEON CO TRANCHE 1 AMT $575 MLN COUPON 1.40 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2014 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.879 FIRST PAY 6/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 1.441 SETTLEMENT 12/6/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 105 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $425 MLN COUPON 4.70 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2041 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.52 FIRST PAY 6/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.73 SETTLEMENT 12/6/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 180 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS
* New affinity programs unit will be led by John Brand, senior vice president, specialty underwriting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 13 The Mexican peso touched its highest level in 10 months against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, approaching its highest since May 2016, and its run likely has not run out, some investors say.