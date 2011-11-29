Nov 29 TMX Group, Canada's largest
exchange operator, plans to buy Razor Risk Technologies
, an Australian company that provides credit risk
software to stock exchanges and other financial bodies, for
about C$10.2 million.
TMX, which is the target of a C$3.8 billion proposed
takeover by Canada's Maple Group, will pay 3.49 cents apiece for
the shares of Sydney-based Razor.
The deal provides the exchange operator a point of entry
into the risk management sector, TMX said in a statement.
