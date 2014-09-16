* RBA steps up rhetoric on rising home prices, warns against
debt
* Market pricing out almost any chance of another rate cut
* Notes A$ still high, latest fall would have been welcomed
(Adds comments from Kent and analysts)
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 16 Australia's central bank has
warned that record low levels of interest rates risked stoking
an unwelcome increase in home prices and debt, another sign that
a further easing in policy was unlikely.
In minutes of its Sept. 2 meeting, where the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) kept its cash rate steady at 2.5 percent for a
13th straight month, the bank reiterated that the most prudent
course was for a period of stability in rates.
"Accommodative monetary policy was supporting demand in some
sectors of the economy, but policy also needed to be cognisant
of the risks to future growth that could accompany a large
further build-up in asset prices, particularly if that was
associated with an increase in leverage," the minutes said.
Board members noted that there has been stronger competition
in lending for housing and to large businesses, although this
has not led to a general easing in mortgage lending standards
and practices to date.
"For investors in housing, the pick-up in housing credit
growth had been more pronounced than for owner-occupiers, with
investor demand particularly strong in Sydney and to a less
extent in Melbourne," it said.
"Members further observed that additional speculative demand
could amplify the property price cycle and increase the
potential for property prices to fall later."
Home prices grew by almost 11 percent in the year to August,
driven in large part by demand for investment properties.
The RBA has kept rates low for more than a year to support an
economy adjusting to the end of a mining boom.
In a speech on Tuesday, Assistant Governor Christopher Kent
said low interest rates and robust population growth were
underpinning demand in the housing market.
Low interest rates were also supporting consumption at a
time when subdued conditions in the labour market were weighing
on the growth of incomes.
"These developments, as well as growth in export industries
such as tourism and education, are consistent with a pick-up in
business conditions across a range of industries," said Kent.
NO MORE CUTS
But the RBA was also keenly aware there could be a danger to
the economy should home owners react to any future fall in
prices by cutting back their consumption.
The warning on home prices should only reinforce market
expectations for a further long period of stable rates. The
central bank last cut in August 2013 and investors are wagering
the next move will be upward but not until the middle of 2015.
"They are obviously signalling that they don't want to cut
rates. But whether that means a rate hike is any closer, I doubt
it," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital.
"The key problem facing the Reserve is the (strong)
Australian dollar at the moment. As we've seen, the minutes have
provided a small lift to the dollar."
Indeed, the central bank again cited the Australian dollar
as a drag on the economy since it remained "above most estimates
of its fundamental value."
It would therefore likely be content that the exchange rate
has taken a spill in the last week or so, losing four U.S. cents
and briefly dipping below 90 U.S. cents on Monday. It was last
closer to $0.9050, having drifted up from $0.9030.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)